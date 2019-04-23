Approaching mid 80 degree warmth !

by Shane Butler

We remain in a warm and dry weather pattern for now. Rain and storms move through the area Thursday afternoon into early Friday. In the mean time, we get another nice and warm day for Wednesday. Temps will start out in the upper 50s and climb into the mid 80s by late afternoon. An area of low pressure and attached frontal boundary will move towards our region Thursday afternoon. We expect a round of rain and storms to accompany the system. The Storm Prediction Center has our southwestern counties in a marginal risk area (1 out of 5) for severe storms. The threats would be an isolated tornado and damaging winds with some hail potential as well. The storm system departs the area before Friday afternoon and that leaves us in a drier weather pattern just in time for the weekend. All indication are the weekend weather is looking sunny and warm. High temps will be right back in the mid 80s. High pressure will establish itself over the deep south and this will lead to another quiet weather pattern. Abundant sunshine will help send temps into the mid and even upper 80s by the latter half of next week.