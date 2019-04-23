ASU Symposium Highlights Work of Civil Rights Activists

by Justin Walker

The Civil Rights movement was at the forefront today during an annual symposium at Alabama State University Tuesday.

The 13th Annual Rev. Robert S. Graetz and Jean E. Graetz Symposium honors the work of the Graetz’s, who played an instrumental role in working to achieve human and civil rights for African Americans.

For over a decade, ASU’s symposium has made civil rights discussions louder.

“This year, we’re focusing on the hope, history and non-violent resistance in the struggle of the beloved community,” Cultural Heritage Manager for ASU Destiny Williams says.

The Graetz were some of the few white people who supported Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

“It speaks to the sacrifice that the family made to live here, to live here, to participate in the movement and then to relocate here so they could continue to do the work,” Williams says.

As part of the symposium, civil rights leaders and community activists participated in a panel discussion.

They offered their own solutions to problems we see daily.

“Our scholars are speaking from personal experience and from during their participation during the civil rights movement and then putting it into context into what they see today,” Williams says.

It has now been more than 50 years since King’s assassination.

While progress is being made on the movement King helped to lead, panelist and former MLK aid Bernard Lafayette, Jr, says there is still a lot of work to do to make sure everyone has equal rights.

“There’s only one race and that’s the human race,” Lafayette, Jr, says. “We all came from the same kind of origin and we have these things in common and that’s what we have to recognize and appreciate that fact.”

Jean Graetz herself was in attendance.

“It’s wonderful, the speakers have just been marvelous and looking forward to each one of them,” Graetz says.

Graetz and others are hoping to see unity and change, as a new generation takes their place in helping move the country forward…

“I have faith that we are going to change and we are going to be better and stronger and faith as I say is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen,” Lafayette, Jr, says.

There were over 10 speakers at this year’s Symposium, including a panel made up of Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley and Thats My Child Executive Director Charles Lee.