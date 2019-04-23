Bullock County Student Tased by School Resource Officer

by Danielle Wallace

A video of a school resource officer tasing 18-year-old Jahmaar Mckinnes – a senior at Bullock County High School has some people outraged.

“No officer has the right to abuse a child. We as parents, we can’t abuse our children. So no officer has a right to abuse our children,” says Evelyn Smart.

The incident happened Monday. Tuesday, Bullock County School Board members told a room full of concerned people that the incident is under investigation.

“They got an officer at the school for the children to feel protected and the officer doing the harm to the kids I think the officer should be removed from over there,” says Shirley Reynolds.

The officer is employed with the Union Springs Police Department.

The department issued a statement that says in part “Parents need to spend more time preparing their children for the future and stop playing the blame game for their children’s misconduct and misbehavior.”

The department’s statement also says the student allegedly assaulted the officer. Meanwhile people who attended Tuesday’s board meeting are still calling the officer’s actions abuse.

“To my understanding a resource officer is to make sure our children are safe and not harming our children. So, I’m concerned. I will be at every board meeting that I can to even just show my face and to voice my opinion about it.”

Some say Monday’s incident is not the first involving the officer and they want something to be done immediately.

“It’s another video circulating out there. I saw it today. But I say again we as parents can’t abuse our children, now one else has the right to abuse our children,” says Smart.

Right now, we do not know the name of the school resource officer involved in the video or school policies for officers to use force on students.

To read more of the statement from the Bullock County Board of Education click here.