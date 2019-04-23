Correctional Officer Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Illegal Contraband into Elmore Prison

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) agents arrested a correctional officer at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Saturday for attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the prison.

Darryl Jerome Bradley, 25, of Millbrook, was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband and unlawful possession of marijuana. Following his arrest, Bradley resigned from his position.

He had been with the ADOC since January 2018.