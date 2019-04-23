Elmore County Votes On 10 Mil Ad Valorem Tax For Education

by Jalea Brooks

“Taxpayers will see no change” was the bottom line superintendent Richard Dennis shared with Elmore County residents before Tuesday’s vote for a 10 mill ad valorem tax for education.

Still, a lot of voters had more questions. “I think the ballot perhaps has been most confusing” said Dennis “because 382 looks like an additional tax, it is a new tax, but it actually displaces 778”.

On the ballot there were four proposals for the state mandated 10 mill property tax.

Three of them make up seven voted mills up for renewal. The fourth, amendment 382 could replace amendment 778 to make up for the last 3 mills.

“The last few days there has been an effort to get the message out that it’s a renewal of a tax and not a brand new tax” said Beverly Roberts, just after casting her ballot at the county’s civic center.

School board member Leisa Finley, was also at the polling site. She said “we did expect a low voter turnout but hopefully the ones that are here are voting for and not against”.

Though residents won’t see a change in their pockets, if voters approve, Finley says the county could see a boost in revenue.

“The collections would be then made by the county than by the state, which puts more money in our county on those administrative fees, and that’s basically what it is, it just changes who collects the fees” she explained.

The ad valorem tax must go up for vote every 29 years, the last approval was in 1991.