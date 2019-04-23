Spectacular Spring Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: These two days will feature mainly sunny and warm conditions with highs in the 80s. Nights will be fair and cool with lows generally in the 50s. During the day Wednesday, clouds will be on the increase, but despite the clouds, we are dry until at least Thursday.

RAIN RETURNS: For now, it looks like most of the day Thursday will be dry, but our next system will be approaching from the west and we will mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning to the state Thursday night and Friday. The GFS shows the low tracking to the south of the area, which would mean no threat of severe weather for much of Alabama; while the European shows the low tracking a bit farther north across the Tennessee Valley. This track would put Alabama in the warm sector, which means a few strong storms could be possible, but for the most part, this doesn’t look like a classic severe weather setup, but of course we will keep an eye on trends in the coming days. Rain amounts will be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range and highs these two days will be in the lower 80s. The rain and storm threat ends by late Friday and we should be in store for a very nice final weekend of April.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Nights will be fair and cool with lows generally in the upper 50s. For now we have removed the chance of rain late Sunday with an approaching frontal boundary as moisture levels will be very limited.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan