Three from Georgia Charged in Troy with Attempting to Illegally Buy Ingredients for “Dirty Sprite”

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Megan Korea Davis

2/3 Malik Bobby Rowe

3/3 Jameel Marquis Davis





On April 18, the Troy Police Department says it arrested three individuals who went into four different pharmacies with forged prescriptions attempting to purchase promethazine-codeine cough syrup.

The individuals arrested are Jameel Marquis Davis, 24, of Atlanta, Malik Bobby Rowe, 23, of Decatur, Georgia and Megan Korea Davis, 19, of Jonesboro, Georgia. All three subjects were taken into custody after a failed attempt to purchase the controlled medication at Wal-Mart Pharmacy, according to police.

Prior to Wal-Mart the trio had attempted purchase at three other pharmacies in town, one of which was successful, police said.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse promethazine-codeine cough syrup is a medication that contains codeine, an opioid that acts as a cough suppressant and can also produce relaxation and euphoria when consumed at a higher-than prescribed dose. It also contains promethazine HCl, an antihistamine that additionally acts as a sedative. Although only available by prescription, promethazine-codeine cough syrup is sometimes diverted for abuse.

Cough and cold medicines are usually consumed orally in tablet, capsule, or syrup form. They may be mixed with soda for flavor and are often abused in combination with other drugs, such as alcohol or marijuana.

All three subjects are charged with one count of Possession of Drug by Fraud/False Information (Class C Felony).

In addition, Jameel Davis and Malik Rowe are each charged with one count of Attempt to Obtain Controlled Substance by Deception. Rowe is also charged with one count of Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance. (Class D Felonies)

All three subjects were incarcerated in the Pike County Jail. Bond amounts totaled $19,500.00.

— Information from Troy Police Dept.