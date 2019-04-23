Wilcox Co. Man Facing Multiple Attempted Murder Charges

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Wilcox County man remains behind bars tonight in Perry County — charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say 30 year old Joseph Howard of Alberta fired shots at four people during a shooting incident on Highway 80 in Uniontown last week.

They say Uniontown Police Chief Adrian Watters was one of the people who was shot at.

Authorities were able to take Howard into custody without anyone being hurt.

“He lucky he didn’t get his head blown off by doing that,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“You can’t shoot at officers in law enforcement. That’s just a no-no.”

Howard is being held in the Perry County Jail on $500,000 dollars bond.