Auburn Men’s Basketball Team Honored at Governor’s Mansion

by Danielle Wallace

Governor Kay Ivey invited the team to the governor’s mansion to recognize their amazing run this season which catapulted Auburn Basketball in the national spotlight.

The Auburn Men’s Basketball team may have failed to win the national championship. But their efforts to get to the final four are not forgotten.

“You and your team have set the stage,” says Governor Kay Ivey.

Ivey, who is also an Auburn alum, congratulated the team and coaches for their hard work, while representing the state of Alabama.

“How special can it get as governor – much less a graduate. Oh mercy this was awesome,” says Ivey.

Auburn’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl credits the success to the team’s confidence.

“They were confident because they trusted each other. They relied on each other. They worked together. These young buys taught us how we can govern, how we can lead and the difference we can make in this country and I’m confident they will continue to do that,” says Pearl.

For Horace Spencer, a senior on the team, the experience is unforgettable.

“Without the support that you all give us, without the support that our coaches give us we wouldn’t have had the confidence that we had. Just having everybody on our back is the support that we really appreciate,” says Spencer.

For Chuma Okeke, who couldn’t be on the court because an injury, the team’s accomplishments this season made him proud.

“It was hard you know I really wanted to be out there and play hard for them but you know but they really picked me up and for them to make it as far as they did that really made me feel good you know,” says Okeke.

“We represented and I’m very, very proud and blessed to be your coach.”

The tigers lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in that last game leading up to the championship with a score of 63 – 62.