Dallas Co. Commission Reinstates Tax to Help Fund Schools

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The fate of two Dallas County schools slated to close at the end of the school year — may not be sealed after all.

The Dallas County School Board voted to close Salem — and Bruce K. Craig elementary schools at a board meeting last Thursday.

School officials say the closings became necessary after the county commission voted to repeal a half cent sales tax used to help fund schools.

“Both systems were receiving this half cent sales tax. However, the Dallas County Commission back, last year, voted to repeal that tax. So, we put that tax back in place,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

Nunn says the repealed half cent sales tax ends in June.

He says the reinstated half cent sales tax — will start up in July.