Human Trafficking Awareness Day at State House

by Jerome Jones

State Legislatures along with various agencies teamed up for Human Trafficking Awareness Day at the State House.

Four bills were introduced in House Committee’s to help fight back agains human trafficking. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security say that the I-20 corridor between Birmingham and Atlanta is the most trafficked stretch of interstate in the nation. It is estimated that 40% of all human trafficking in the nation happens in the Southeast.

Representatives Terri Collins (R)-Decatur and Merika Coleman (D)-Birmingham authored the bills. Three of the four bills passed and another has yet to be heard before a House Committee. For a full summary of the proposed bills, CLICK HERE