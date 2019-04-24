One More Dry Day

by Ryan Stinnett

DRY TODAY: Pretty easy forecast today as plenty of sunshine today will warm us all back into the 80s this afternoon. There will be some of those upper-level cirrus clouds pushing through the state, but these will not be impacting our forecast. Tonight will feature passing clouds, with lows generally in the lower 60s.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: Thursday starts off dry, but clouds will increase during the day ahead of our next storm system. Rain will push into West Alabama early in the afternoon and showers and thunderstorms are likely statewide late Thursday, Thursday night and into early Friday.

We note that SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms for the southwest counties of the state Thursday, as some of the storms in that part of the state could produce strong gusty winds.

At this time, for the rest of the state, we are not expecting any organized severe weather. We should all see a decent rain as rainfall totals will be generally 1/2 inch to one inch range. This system will exit the state early Friday, and the sky becomes mainly sunny Friday afternoon as drier air returns. The high both days will be around 80°.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Nights will be fair and cool with lows generally in the upper 50s. For now we have removed the chance of rain late Sunday with an approaching frontal boundary as moisture levels will be very limited.

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: The month of April looks to end on a rather warm note. The polar jet will shift well to the north next week and zonal flow develops over much of the region. A strong upper high looks to build in across the Deep South, which will give us an early summer preview with highs in the upper 80s, and dare I say a few spots could be flirting with 90°. Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights as the very warm and dry pattern develops.

Have a great day!

Ryan