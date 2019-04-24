Rain/Storms Thursday into Friday

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to keep our area warm and dry but the high is moving east allowing a rain maker to work in here Thursday into Friday. Rain and storms begin working into our western most counties around midday. The line of storms move eastward throughout the day and evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, possibly a few tornadoes, and frequent lightning strikes. The stronger storms depart into GA around 10pm and this allows conditions to settle down over our area. A few showers may linger into early Friday but even these depart before noon and we’re looking at a nice Friday afternoon. A sunny and dry weather pattern establishes itself over us and our weekend is looking fantastic. We’re expecting abundant sunshine along with temps topping out in the lower to mid 80s. The warming will continue well into next week. We could see afternoon highs approaching 90 by Tuesday. Looks like the heat is about to crank up!