by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will sweep across the state and push all the rain activity off to our east early Friday. Clouds may linger a bit but a mostly sunny sky can be expect by the afternoon hours. Temps only manage mid to upper 70s for highs. Winds will swing around to the NW at 8-16 mph. Much drier air spills into the state allowing for clear and cool conditions Saturday morning. Temps start out in the lower 50s but warm nicely into the lower 80s by late afternoon. Sunday looks like a carbon copy of Saturday weatherwise. There’s more of it ahead for most of next week. A sunny and warmer weather pattern establishes itself and temps respond with highs in the upper 80s for several days. Some moisture and eventually showers begin working into the area around Wednesday and we see this setup continuing into the latter half of the week.