Alabama Senate Narrowly Approves Lottery Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

Win numbers and lottery balls

The Alabama Senate has narrowly approved a lottery bill.

Senators on Thursday voted 21-12 for the bill. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives. The bill passed with the minimum 21 votes required to pass a constitutional amendment.

The bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore would limit a lottery to paper tickets and not allow video lottery terminals.

Senators added two amendments aimed at preventing the “paper” requirement from being used to shut down electronic bingo games at state dog tracks.

If approved by the House and Senate, the proposal would go before voters on March 3, 2020.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.

