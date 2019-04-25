Alabama State’s Howard Taken in First Round of NFL Draft

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala.| Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard became the highest draft pick in school history Thursday night when his named was called in the first round by the Houston Texans.

The four-time All-American was the 23rd overall selection by the Texans, and is the 20th overall selection from Alabama State in school history. Howard saw his stock climb after playing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and participating in this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“Just like I imagined,” Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley said. “He saw his dream, he worked toward his dream and now he gets to realize his dream.”

He is the first selection from Alabama State since Jylan Ware was chosen by the Oakland Raiders in the 2017 draft, and becomes the first first-round selection from Alabama State in school history. Three other players have been drafted as high as the second round in school history including Curtis Green (46th, 1981), Eddie Robinson (50th, 1992) and Tarvaris Jackson (64th, 2006).