Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Wild Game Cook Off Serves Up Plenty of Unique Dishes

by Danielle Wallace

The Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Wild Game Cook off is pretty wild with plenty of meat.

“We’ve had venison sliders, we’ve had venison tacos, we’ve had banana foster,” says Jessica Summerlain.

The cook-off brings out restaurants and other businesses to compete in three categories fish, fowl, and game.

“These cook teams are so creative. A lot of people think wild game. They may have a misconception about what they’re going to eat but this food out here is three, four star quality of what you would find in restaurants,” says Tommy Tidwell, coordinator of the event.

Crowd favorites included crawfish dishes.

“I don’t know how to make it but I know I like it. It’s incredible. It’s wonderful,” says Matt Berg.

And who wouldn’t like Conecuh sausage, served up as corn dogs?

“I think the Conecuh corn dogs are very popular. Kids like it so it works out pretty well,” says Carson Mcannally.

For many attending, they are first timers trying something new which they say, they do not regret at all.

“It’s different. I’ve eaten things that I’ve never eaten before. It’s a great experience. Everybody should come out here for this,” says Berg.

Thursday night’s best overall winner of the cook off was Blossman Gas with their crawfish grilled cheese…

The people’s choice award was awarded to Co-Op cut ups.

Money raised from the cook off benefits the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s educational programs.