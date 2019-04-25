Lottery Bill Heads to Senate for Vote

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate will debate a lottery bill today.

Senate Rules Chairman Jabo Waggoner said Thursday that he expects a lengthy debate on the bill. Waggoner said it is the only bill on the proposed debate agenda.

The bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore would limit a lottery to paper tickets and not allow video lottery terminals.

If approved by the House and Senate, the proposal would go before voters on March 3, 2020.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.

One focus of the debate will be on whether electronic gambling should be allowed.

Senators who support the state dog tracks said they want to either allow video lottery terminals at the track or ensure that the tracks’ current electronic bingo operations can continue.

