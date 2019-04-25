Rain/Storms Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: Not much change in the forecast for today; the day starts off dry, but clouds will increase through the day with rain and storms moving move into West Alabama during the early afternoon. This activity will continue to spread eastward through the afternoon hours and we should all see the chance for rain and storms during the evening and into the overnight hours.

The overall severe weather threat with this system is low, but there is enough of a threat that the SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe storms for areas along and south of roughly the U.S. 82 corridor from Tuscaloosa to Montgomery, with a “slight risk” (level 2/5) across southwestern counties of the state and the Panhandle of Florida through tonight, as some of the storms in these areas could produce strong gusty winds.

Rainfall totals will be generally 1/2 inch to one inch range. This system will exit the state early tomorrow, and the sky becomes mostly sunny by tomorrow afternoon as drier air returns. The high both days will be around 80°.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. We will still be watching an approaching frontal boundary Sunday, but moisture levels still look to be very limited, so we are not expecting much in the way of rain. Sunday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WARMEST DAYS OF 2019: A strong upper high builds in across the Deep South early next week, and this will give us our warmest temperatures of 2019 so far. It will be an early summer preview with highs in the upper 80s, and dare I say a few spots could be flirting with 90°. Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights and we should stay dry through Thursday.

Have a great day!

Ryan