Second Man Charged in Deadly Ann St. Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a second suspect in a deadly shooting earlier this month in 1100 block of Ann st.

That shooting happened the night of April 12. 27-year-old James Bibb was killed in the parking lot of a convenience store.

MPD charged John Wilson III, 24, of Montgomery Thursday after he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police had already charged Charles McMeans, 32, with murder in the case.

According to MPD, the shooting happened following an argument between several people and McMeans and Wilson.

Wilson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $150,000 bond.