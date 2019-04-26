2019 Walk of Life Happening Saturday

by Samantha Williams

The 2019 Walk of Life 5k is happening Saturday, April 26th through Downtown Montgomery. The walk/run honors people who have battled breast cancer and also those who have survived the disease. The goal is to raise $155,000 to provide 1000 people in Central Alabama breast cancer screenings for early detection. Right now, the Joy to Life Foundation has raised $100,000. Help them meet their goal: You can sign up for the walk/run here and also buy merchandise/donate money. Samantha Williams and Chris Searcy look forward to seeing you Saturday morning at 8 a.m!