Art Walk in Wetumpka on Saturday 4-27-19
Tulotoma Snail Trail Event
On April 27th, Several artists will be in downtown Wetumpka, 11:000 am – 6:00 pm.
The Tulotoma Art Trail
The first official event of the Tulotoma Snail Trail, this annual art trail event sponsored by Main Street Wetumpka and The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery, will take you from art exhibits to gallery tours, with studio demonstrations and pop up shops along the route! This one-day event will bring downtown Wetumpka to life through the celebration of community art, history and culture.
One of the featured artists is Brenda Davis, a self-trained artist who has several of her works included in the Atlanta High Museum’s collections.
She is represented locally by Marcia Weber Art Objects in Wetumpka.
Alabama News Network Photojournalist Bill Gill and Anchor/Reporter Tim Lennox visited Davis in her home in Autauga County.