Delightful Weather For The Weekend !

by Shane Butler

High pressure has returned and this will set us up for some really nice weather over the weekend. You can expect abundant sunshine along with warm afternoon temperatures. A weak boundary will slide through here on Sunday but about the only thing you’ll notice will be a few more clouds in the sky. The ridge of high pressure stays entrenched over the deep south through most of next week. We continue with lots of sunshine and temps warming even more. We could see a few spots actually reach the 90 degree mark for afternoon highs. Moisture begins to return around Wednesday and we should start to see a few isolated showers/t-storms developing. Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous late week into next weekend. In the mean time, prepare for a little early summer-like heat most of next week.