National Memorial for Peace and Justice One Year Anniversary

by Jerome Jones

It has been one year to date that the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened its doors. The memorial has drawn thousands of people to Montgomery and that has had a significant economic impact on the city.

The non-profit organization the Equal Justice Initiative founded the memorial. According to their numbers, more than 250,000 people have visited since the opening. Officials with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce estimate that economic revenue has gone up more than $50 Million dollars since the memorial opened.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum are open six days a week, and closed on Tuesdays. Cost is $10 per ticket for adults.