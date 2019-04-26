Seafood and Arts Festival Benefits Non Profit Organization Child Protect

by Danielle Wallace

Downtown Montgomery was filled with plenty of seafood and art Friday night. It was all for a good cause to benefit the non-profit Child Protect.

Several local vendors attended the festival. Some of them showed off their seafood, handmade art, and products to the crowd. There was also plenty of live music for entertainment. But most importantly, people we spoke with say they could not turn down an opportunity to donate to the organization child protect – who serves children that are victims of child abuse.

“I came over and they said the entrance fee is five dollars and it’s for child protect and I was happy to do that,’ says Marilyn Hobbs.

“Anything for the children. They are the most precious things in the world. Anything we can do to help them is always a wonderful thing to do,” says Jim Kittrell.

Jannah Bailey, Executive Director of Child Protect says $1, 795 was raised from Friday’s festival.

