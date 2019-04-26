TroyFest Brings Artists from Around the Country to Downtown Troy

by Justin Walker

Preparations are underway for the annual Troyfest Arts Festival in downtown Troy. The event begins this weekend.

“TroyFest is the premier fine art and craft festival held in the central Alabama region,” TroyFest co-chair Morgan Drinkard says.

The festival will feature more than 100 artists from around the country. Drinkard says there will be something for everyone.

“From functional art, to decorative art, two-dimensional, three-dimensional, we even have a great entertainment schedule, so there’s performing arts,” Drinkard says. “There’s a lot of kid-friendly activities and something everyone will enjoy.”

It’s not just artists who travel to the center of the city with their craftworks.

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Troy throughout the spring weekend.

“I’ve bought some really neat things at TroyFest,” TroyFest committee member and Johnson Center for the Arts exhibition coordinator Wiley White says. “Jewelry is a big deal with me- folk art and I love paintings. In fact, I don’t know if I have another space in my house.”

School-aged and college students also display their artwork.

Some will be given awards for their pieces in the Johnson Center art gallery.

“Parents love this show, kids love this show,” White says. “The minute it goes up they come and they want to see where their piece of art is.”

Only the best vendors are invited. The artists must go through a jury process to be eligible to enter the festival.

“It’s really kinda the unique aspect of TroyFest is the focus on the artists, the focus on the folk art, and the history of festival,” Drinkard says.

Organizers say streets around the downtown square will be closed Friday afternoon as the final preparations are made.

The free event runs Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM.