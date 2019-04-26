Wonderful Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: To start the day the sky is mainly cloudy, but through the day, the sky will clear as drier air moves into the state, and by the afternoon we should see sunshine in full supply. Highs this afternoon should generally be in the upper 70s. Tonight will be clear and chilly as lows should be in the upper 40s for many locations by first thing tomorrow morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and very nice with highs in the lower 80s. We will still be watching an approaching frontal boundary from the north Sunday, but moisture levels still look to be very limited, so we are not expecting any rain, just a few more clouds and Sunday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: The weather improves with a clearing sky today and the high will be in the mid 70s. Then, a beautiful weekend is ahead for NASCAR fans. Lots of sunshine Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday, highs generally around 80° both days at Talladega.

VERY WARM NEXT WEEK: A strong upper high builds in across the Deep South early next week, and this will give us an early summer preview with highs in the upper 80s, with a few spots possibly flirting with 90°. Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights and we should stay dry through Thursday, with the chance of showers returning Friday.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan