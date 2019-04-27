Alabama Surrounded by Cases in E-Coli Outbreak

No cases in Alabama
All of the states that surround Alabama have had e-coli cases reported from an outbreak apparently caused by infected chopped beef.

The CDC is tracking the reported cases:

 

From the CDC:

 

  • A total of 177 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O103 have been reported from 10 states.
    • Twenty-one people have been hospitalized. No cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, have been reported. No deaths have been reported.
  • Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that ground beef is the likely source of this outbreak.

 

