Alabama Surrounded by Cases in E-Coli Outbreak

by Tim Lennox

All of the states that surround Alabama have had e-coli cases reported from an outbreak apparently caused by infected chopped beef.

The CDC is tracking the reported cases:

From the CDC:

A total of 177 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O103 have been reported from 10 states. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized. No cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that ground beef is the likely source of this outbreak.

MORE INFORMATION HERE.