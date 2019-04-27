Joy to Life Foundation 19th Annual Walk of Life

by Jerome Jones

Thousands of people were in Downtown Montgomery today for the Walk of Life. The event is hosted by Joy to Life Foundation and is the organizations main fund raiser.

Joy to Life has one mission, to provide free breast cancer screenings and mammograms to underserved women in Alabama. Since its creation in 2001, Joy to Life Foundation has provided nearly 100,000 free breast cancer screenings and mammograms to people in every county of Alabama.

More than 2,000 people registered for the event. Some people were breast cancer survivors, and some were running or walking in memory of loved one. The event raised about 100,00 dollars and all of the money will be used to provide free screenings.

Joy to Life Foundation also accepts donations.