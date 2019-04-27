Pike Road Community Yard Sale

by Jerome Jones

The town of Pike Road held their 9th Annual Community Yard Sale Saturday morning. Vender booths sold out at the event. 80 venders sold various items from clothing to artwork to ATV parts and golf carts. The yard sale was in the parking lot of the Pike Road Town Hall and hosted by the Pike Road Lions Club.

All of the funds raised are used to support various community projects in the town of Pike Road. Pike Road Community Yard sale has grown to an event that attracts hundreds of shoppers. Organizers say the goal for next year is to host 100 vendors.

The yard sale was from 7AM to 11AM and free to the public.