Warmer & Nicer Days Ahead!

by Matt Breland

Plenty of sunshine for this Saturday! Clear skies will be sticking around for the rest of the day and into the night. We stay a bit warmer in the lower 80s later this afternoon, and we will cool down into the lower 60s tonight. Expect these conditions for the first half of the week. Lots of sunshine, clear skies, highs in the 80s, lows in the mid 60s. We get close to 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then we see the chances for rain return to the forecast by Thursday, that will likely stick around into the next upcoming weekend. As of now no severe weather is expected.