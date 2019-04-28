Missing Person Alert

The Alabama Department of Public Safety has issued Alert Status: Active Date Issued: 4/28/2019 The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Richey Lawind McCaskill. Mr. McCaskill is a 47-year-old black male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on foot at 783 County Road 418 – Clanton, Alabama on April 28, 2019 around 3:15 pm. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray long sleeve t-shirt and a baseball cap. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Richey McCaskill, please contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 755-2511 or call 911.