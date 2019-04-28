On CBS Sunday Morning: A Non-Fiction Harper Lee/Alexander City/Murder Mystery.

The late Tom Radney, an Alexander City lawyer who figures in the CBS story about a preacher charged with several murder who is himself murdered. Radney represented both the preacher and then the man charged with killing him.
From CBS:
“After more than four decades, the mysteries remain, shrouded in the fog that rolls in over Lake Martin, and the woods that surround Alexander City, Alabama. The original mystery is a series of suspicious and unexplained deaths; but writer Casey Cep says that the other mystery is equally riveting: What happened when Alabama’s most famous author, Pulitzer Prize-winning Harper Lee, of “To Kill a Mockingbird” fame, came here to work on a true crime book about those deaths.”