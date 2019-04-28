Warm Week Continues

by Matt Breland

Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s here pretty soon and then overnight will see those fall into the upper 50s with mostly clear skies. For Monday we’ll be seeing a return of sunshine and partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and calm conditions lasting for Monday night hours. Expect this weather pattern to last till about Thursday afternoon, and it’s possible that temperatures come close to the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but still holding onto plenty of sunshine for these next few days. However on Thursday night, and into Friday and Saturday we will see some sporadic rain showers occur in the afternoon hours with an increase in cloud cover!