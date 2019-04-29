ALEA Investigating Deadly Crash During Chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly crash in Autauga County Sunday evening.

State Troopers say 29-year-old Justin Sims died when his motorcycle hit an SUV on Autauga County Road 65 near Autauga County Road 20. Troopers say Sims was refusing to stop for Autauga County Deputies at the time of the crash.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says they responded to the area after receiving a call about a group of motorcyclists speeding down the road. Sedinger says Sims was armed and fled the scene before crashing.