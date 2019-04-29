Dry and Almost Hot Start to Week

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: For today and tomorrow, an upper ridge builds in across the Southeast and we are in store for sunny and very warm days. Upper 80s will be common throughout South/Central Alabama and it looks like Tuesday should be the warmest day, and it is possible a few spots in the state could hit 90 degrees then. On Wednesday, the ridge begins to slide off to the east and we should see a few more clouds in the sky, and there is the chance for an isolated shower as southerly flow begins to bring moisture back into the state.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: To our west, our next system will begin to take shape and head our direction. Thursday should feature increasing clouds with the chance of a few showers and storms late in the day and Thursday night. However, the main feature should move into Alabama on Friday, and this is when we should see more numerous showers and storms in Alabama. For now, this doesn’t look like a severe weather threat for the state, but of course that can change in the coming days and we will keep our eyes on trends. Highs these two days will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

Ryan