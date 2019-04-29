Feeling Like Summer This Week

by Shane Butler

And just like that spring jumps into summer-like warmth. Temps all this week will manage to top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Each day will include lots of sunshine but as the week progresses, moisture increases and scat’d showers and t-storms begin to develop in the afternoon heat. It’s very similar to a summertime setup and it’s just late April. A frontal boundary will slide into the area around Saturday and this should increase the chance for rain/storms over the region. Clouds and rain activity should knock the daytime highs down just a bit. Lower to mid 80s look more likely Saturday afternoon. Once the front is out of the way, it’s right back to isolated afternoon showers/storms and temps in the upper 80s to near 90 Sunday into early next week.