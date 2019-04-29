Mainly Sunny & Dry Through Tuesday

by Ben Lang

After a cool start to the morning, temperatures are increasing quickly thanks to abundant sunshine and winds out of the south. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s today. The sky remains clear this evening, with temperatures in the 70s through 10 PM. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures warm quickly again on Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday night lows remain mild in the mid 60s.

The weather pattern changes slightly on Wednesday. The overall south to southeasterly winds between now and then should allows for moisture to increase across central and south Alabama. Though any significant fronts remain to the north through Wednesday, some isolated showers may develop during the afternoon. These will probably be few and far between, and relatively brief. Additional isolated to scattered showers are also possible Thursday and Friday, but neither day looks like a washout by any means. Temperatures look pretty consistent for the rest of the week- daytime highs should warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Showers and even some storms are possible this weekend. A front rolling our way between Saturday and Sunday may enhance our chance to see rain somewhat, but it doesn’t look like rain will be particularly widespread either day. Temperatures remain very warm despite the rain, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Some showers could still be around early next week.