New Equal Justice Initiative Monument Honors Victims of Racial Terror Lynchings and Violence

by Danielle Wallace

Monday, the Equal Justice Initiative celebrated 30 years and the 1 year anniversary of the opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

A new monument was revealed part of the anniversary. The monument is located at the Peace and Justice Memorial Center. 24 names are on the monument. They were victims of racial terror lynchings and violence. Family members from each one of those victims attended the dedication. Each of them were presented with flowers from EJI to place in front of the monument.

“Definitely, definitely amazed at how they have been able to uncover a lot of the injustices and the work that they’ve definitely done at the museum to display the work in a appropriate and heartfelt manner,” says Beverly Robinson, a family member of one of the victims honored.

“We can change things in America. We have a vision at EJI. We have a vision that we can commit this nation, push this nation into truth and reconciliation. We believe that there is something better waiting for us than what we lived in this country,” says Bryan Stevenson, Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative.

EJI continued their anniversary celebration Monday night, with a concert at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center.