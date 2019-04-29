Selma Fire Chief Resigns, Search for New Chief Begins

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma is looking for a new chief to take over the reigns at the fire department after the Fire Chief Toney Stephens suddenly resigns.

Council President Corey Bowie says Stephens cited “a hostile work environment” as he resigned.

Stephens had lead the fire department as chief for nearly four years.

“Currently we do have an interim fire chief but its going to be very important that we do our due diligence as a council to move forward with the appointment of a fire chief,” said Bowie.

Bowie says a special called meeting will be held in the coming days — to start the process of appointing a permanent chief.

He says the process of finding a new chief could take between 4 and 6 six weeks to complete.

