The Investigation Continues After Weekend Shooting at Highland Village Apartments

by Justin Walker

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a weekend shoot out during a reunion celebration.

The shooting happened at the Highland Village Apartments on Day Street in Montgomery.

Residents of the complex were outside enjoying a reunion with friends and neighbors.

One adult male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

20-year-old Kennedy Wilson was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree assault.

There is no word yet on the cause for the shooting or the number of people involved.

A Montgomery police officer discharged his weapon during the exchange of gunfire.

The department then asked the SBI to investigate the incident.

We spoke with residents who tell us it is a day they’ll never forget.

It sounded like a war, like world war 1 or 2 or 3, whatever,” resident Annie Williams says. “Guns just going crazy. and everybody running and screaming and dodging and you know, trying to get to safety.”

“I’ve done seen it happen every other where, everywhere else,” resident Lewis Merriweather, Jr says. “But this is the first time in happened right where I stay at, the very first time.”

We reached to the mayor’s office and to Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley. Both have declined to comment due to the active investigation.

Wilson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is set at $30,000.