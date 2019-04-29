Tuskegee University Offers New Partnership To Promote Diversity In Medical Field

by Jalea Brooks

African-American physicians make up just six percent of U.S. Doctors and surgeons, but a new partnership at Tuskegee university is hoping to change that one student at a time.

Monday, the historically black university announced a collaboration with Ross University School of Medicine to help students think outside the box when it comes to medical school options, or out of the country.

Tuskegee University now offers an educational pathway program that makes it easier for qualified Tuskegee students to graduate and then go on to study medicine at Ross University — a medical school in Barbados.

“There is a shortage of African-American physicians in this country” explained Lisa Wardell, CEO of Adtellem Global education, the parent company of Ross University. “What we do at Ross University is really try to get African-American students and doctors to go to work in low resource areas so that patients feel comfortable and see people who look like them in the physician chair”.

Tuskegee’s president Dr. Lily D. McNair called it a big win, for the university “through this partnership we expect to increase the pipeline, of students who go on to become physicians and researchers in the medical field” she said.

The partnership isn’t just good new for soon-to-be Tuskegee grads with hopes of becoming physicians. “It’s also for Tuskegee alumni” explained Wardell, even mentioning an added bonus: free tuition.

“Tuskegee alum can apply to Ross university and if accepted Ross will pay for that first semester, so we’re really hoping that a lot these students that majored in biology and basic sciences will come and give Ross a try”.

The partnership is brand new but, university leaders say students and alum who are interested can begin to receive information on Ross university’s upcoming September deadline here.

Ross University recently announced similar agreements with at least 2 other historically black colleges and universities: Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles.