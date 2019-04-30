Abortion Bill in the House of Representatives

by Jerome Jones

The Alabama House of Representatives is set to debate what many are calling the most aggressive abortion bill in the country. The bill, authored by Republican Rep. Terri Collins of Decatur, suggest making all abortions illegal in Alabama.

There is no language in the bill that makes provisions for rape or incest. Under the current version of the bill, doctors who perform or attempt to perform an abortion will be charged with a felony. There is a provision in the bill that says if there is grave danger to the health or life of the mother, an abortion can be legally performed.

The House of Representatives will debate the bill and are expected to vote on it today. If the bill passes in the House it will move on to the Senate for their approval. We will update this story as information becomes available.