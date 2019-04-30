Alabama House Approves Bill to Outlaw Most Abortions

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to outlaw almost all abortions in the state, sending the bill to the Senate.

The Republican-dominated House of Representatives voted 74-3 in favor of the proposal, which would make performing an abortion a felony. The bill contains an exemption for a mother’s health, but not for rape or incest.

Lawmakers say the legislation is purposely designed to conflict with the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationally.

Emboldened by new conservatives on the Supreme Court, supporters say their goal is to spark a court case that could lead the Supreme Court to revisit abortion rights.

Opponents say the proposal is clearly unconstitutional and the legal fight would cost the state money that could be spent on other needs.

