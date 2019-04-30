Alabama House Democrats Walk Out to Protest Abortion Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Democratic state representatives walked out of the State House chamber in protest of the abortion bill that was debated this afternoon. That bill passed 74-3.

Those who protested the bill were upset that it would make performing an abortion a felony. They said in a statement that the bill would cost the state millions of dollars in unnecessary lawsuits and prohibit even women victimized by rape or incest from exercising their Constitutional rights.

“Alabama has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the country,” Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham) said. “Instead of spending our time, energy, and money on addressing this critical issue, we are instead preparing to decrease access to health care and make it even more difficult for women and children to get the care they need.”

The bill passed in the House now moves to the Alabama Senate.