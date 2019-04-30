Alabama News Network Anchor Tim Lennox Retires after 50 Years in Broadcasting

by Alabama News Network Staff

All of us at Alabama News Network want to say congratulations and good luck to news anchor Tim Lennox, who retired today after exactly 50 years in broadcasting. The last ten of those years have been spent at Alabama News Network.

It was April 30, 1969, that Tim got his first job working in sales for a radio station on Long Island in his native New York. He quickly realized that he’d rather be on the air than out selling advertisements. He worked the midnight to 6AM shift in those days when he finally got his chance behind the microphone.

Later, he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, where he started working in front of a television camera.

Alabama became Tim’s home in 1976 when he worked in radio in Birmingham. In the mid-1990s, he hosted “Southern Exposure” interview and weather segments at Channel 42, Birmingham’s CBS station.

Politics was always a love of Tim’s, so he fit right in when he was named anchor of “For the Record”, a political interview program based in Montgomery on Alabama Public Television.

Tim became part of the Alabama News Network family in 2009, first as co-anchor of our morning newscasts, then more recently as weekend news anchor and senior political reporter. Tim has interviewed nearly every major Alabama political figure in recent memory.

Tim will be missed. But he will still be around Montgomery and will always be interested in politics and photography.

We wish you well!