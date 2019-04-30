High School Student Athletes Honored at Jimmy Hitchcock Banquet

by Danielle Wallace

High school senior athletes attending the Jimmy Hitchcock Banquet are not just good at what they do in athletics. But they also serve as good examples of christian leadership.

“They are doing extraordinary things in academics in their extracurricular world and in the sports arena. So this an opportunity to recognize them in excelling in all of those and it’s a great way for our community to show our support for our young athletes,” says Sam Adams,

Each finalist is interviewed and voted on by a committee.

“What they are looking for is – that they are excelling in academics, and their sportsmanship, but also that they are plugged into their community and they’re serving in the church. Basically being a very well rounded young person,” says Adams.

In the end one male and one female athlete are chosen. Past nominees like Wilbert Hamilton says it’s one of the greatest honors.

I went on to play college football and had an opportunity to try out for the NFL. But all of those awards fail in comparison to this one because this one was based off my character, my integrity, my leadership, and my christian values,” says Hamilton.

Hamilton says, it highlights, the good, that often goes unnoticed.

“We definitely need to highlight that more in our city and rebuild the image of Montgomery, Alabama,” says Hamilton.