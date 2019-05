Man killed in Tuesday Night Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating a man’s death.

Capt. Regina Duckett says the unidentified victim was fatally shot Tuesday night in the 200 block of Eastdale Road South.

Duckett says the shooting may be domestic related.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone who has information that could help police should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP

