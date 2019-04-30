Montgomery’s First Charter School Hires Principal

by Alabama News Network Staff

The LEAD Academy Board voted unanimously on Monday night to hire Dr. Nicole Ivey to serve as the first Principal at LEAD Academy.

“From the moment we met Dr. Ivey, we knew she would be a perfect fit,” said Charlotte Meadows, Chair of the LEAD Academy Board. “Dr. Ivey’s dedication to the students in Montgomery was evident from our first conversation and we are excited to work with her to bring academic excellence to LEAD Academy.”

Dr. Ivey has her doctorate in Education Administration and Leadership from the University of Alabama. She previously served as the Principal at Central Middle School in Coosa County and is currently serving as the Principal at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery.

“I am thrilled to be joining the staff at LEAD Academy,” Dr. Ivey said after being selected. “I am grateful to the LEAD Academy board for the trust that they have put in me as we welcome our first cohort of students this fall. The students of Montgomery deserve public school options and I am confident that LEAD Academy will prove to be a valuable contributor to this community.”