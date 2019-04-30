Raw Sewage Floods Some Units at Selma Apartment Complex

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Residents at one Selma apartment complex are concerned for their health after raw sewage floods their apartments.

Raw sewage is overflowing at Magnolia Garden Apartments in Selma.

It’s backing up into one of the buildings and flooding some of the apartments.

Some of the tenants say they’ve been dealing with the problem for about a week.

“It’s awful,” said Donotra Woods.

“We been dealing with this sewage issue for about a week. I come home, I got to park in a different area and walk around sewage to get to my door. You know, no one should have to live like that.”

Property managers say affected tenants will be moved into any vacant apartments — that may be available.